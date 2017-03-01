AVAILABLE ON:
Or, try our Web App
Stop what you are doing. Check in with what you are thinking, and how you are feeling.
Practice mindful breathing to create space between your thoughts, emotions and reactions.
Broaden your perspective and strengthen your force field of peace with personalized meditations and activities
Stop what you are doing. Check in with what you are thinking, and how you are feeling.
Practice mindful breathing to create space between your thoughts, emotions and reactions.
Broaden your perspective and strengthen your force field of peace with personalized meditations and activities
From our users…
“There are many meditation services out there, but [SBT] stands out with its customization tools: it analyzes your current mood through a short survey, then leads you through guided meditations based on the results.”
– Cosmopolitan
“Intuitively designed and supremely accessible”
– Outside Magazine
“I never would have expected my phone would actually disconnect me from all the insanity, until I found… SBT.”
– Cool Mom Tech
“You can change your whole frame of mind with just a few minutes of meditation.”
– Fast Company
To further our mission of bringing greater wellbeing to all, we share 10% of our net revenue with Tools for Peace, a non-profit dedicated to helping at-risk youth experience the benefits of mindfulness and meditation.